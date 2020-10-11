Dissolved: How Nigerians react wen IGP dissolve [SARS] Special Anti-Robbery Squad

Wia dis foto come from, ScREEN SHOT

Na executive order (from president Muhammadu Buhari) to di effect say goment #ENDSARS na im some Nigerians want, dat na one of di reactions wey greet IGP announcement say Special Anti-Robbery Squad [SARS] dey dissolved

Oda Nigerians also want make di President Muhammadu Buhari come out address dem insited of di di Inspector General of Police.

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

Dis reaction dey come afta di announcement by di Inspector General of Police Mohammed Adamu on Sunday say dem don dissolve SARS wey be di Nigeria Police Force special crime unit for across di 36 states command plus di Federal Capital Territory Abuja.

Police say dem go transfer alias redeploy dem afta plenti #Endsars protest wey happun for di kontri and outside di kontri.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Several protesters of di Di #ENDSARS movement receive di news wit mixed feelings as some see as welcome development and victory for di pipo, many others tok say dissolvement of di police unit no dey enough.