Dissolved: Salihu Tanko Yakasai #EndSARS Twitter post make Kano Abdulahi Ganduje suspend am

Wia dis foto come from, Kano State Government/ Facebook

Salihu Tanko Yakasai #EndSARS Twitter post make im oga and Kano Govnor Abdulahi Ganduje to suspend am.

Tori be say Kano state goment for northern Nigeria don announce di suspension of media adviser to di govnor after e criticise President Muhammadu Buhari for Twitter regarding im handling of di #EndSARS protest wey dey happun for Nigeria.

For statement wey Commissioner of Information for Kano Muhammad Garba release on Sunday e add say govnor Ganduje yan say e dey important for public officials to dey very careful with wetin dem dey post online as e fit cause serious trouble.

"Dis suspension (of di media adviser) go start immediately and we also wan use dis chance tok say we dey support di programmes and policies of President Muhammadu Buhari." Dis na wetin part of di statement read.

Salihu Tanko Yakasai bin write for twitter regarding ongoing protest about police brutality for Nigeria say: