Akeredolu wins: Biography of Rotimi Akeredolu di 18th Govnor of Ondo State

When dem born am 64 years ago for di Yoruba town of Owo, im know no say im go one day become Senior Lawyer and two-time Nigerian governor.

Dis na di story of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, SAN, di 18th Govnor of Ondo State for South West Nigeria.

Akeredolu wey win re-election on Sunday 11 October 2020 na Senior Advocate of Nigeria.

Born on 21 July 1956 for Ondo, 'Aketi' as im friends dey call am.

He do im primary school education for Akure and later go Ibadan for im secondary school.

Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu attend University of Ife (now Obafemi Awolowo University) wia he study Law and graduate for 1977.

Dem call Akeredolu to di Nigerian Bar one year after for 1978.

He serve as Attorney General of Ondo State from 1997-1999.

Dem appoint am as President of di Nigerian Bar Association from 2008 - 2010

On 24 February 2017 dem swear am in for Akure as di govnor of Ondo state under di platform of di All Progressives Congress.

And he serve di state from 2017 - 2020 for im first term.

Akeredolu run for second term as candidate of di All Progressives Congress and win 15 out of di 18 Local Government Areas.

Nigeria election office, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare Akeredolu winner on Sunday just few minutes past 3 O'clock in di afternoon afta dem count final results from di 18 local goment areas of Ondo State.

With 292,830 votes, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu party All Progressives Party beat Eyitayo Jegede of Peoples Democratic Party wey get 195,791 votes.

INEC declaration mean say Akeredolu go return to serve second straight term as govnor of di south west state.