Muhammadu Buhari: Trey Songz, Davido, oda #EndSARS protest fit stop now if Nigeria president do dis five things

Although President Muhammadu Buhari don vow to ensure justice for police brutality, protest wey don dey go on for close to one week for Nigeria no end on Monday even afta goment disband SARS.

Dis na because di youths dey call for reform, as di EndSARS protest don dey ginger for more states across Nigeria.

Some don say di power for real reform dey di hand of di president Muhammadu Buhari and if e do am fast and right, #EndSARS protest (or similar one) go end patapata.

As tins be so Nigerian activists and celebrities like Davido, even celebs wey dey abroad like American singer Trey Songz and Kanye West don enta social media to speak against di brutality of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) unit wey police dissolve.

Make we torchlight five tins President Muhammadu Buhari need to do, if real reform go happun for di Nigerian Police.

Make Nigeria get Digital police

If di police fit computerize dia process alias make dia operations digital- like to make records of suspects, arrest plus names of all men and officers dey open for pipo to browse online, pipo go get confidence say mago mago no go plenty.

Again, #EndSARS protesters go calm if today dem see say Nigeria police get fast way to use DNA and fingerprint to arrest criminal (sometin wey don dey standard for many kontris around di world).

And e no go hard to do di system. Yes e go mean more training, but citizens go trust Police more because efritin now dey open for all to see.

Increase Police Salary 'now now now'

Money dey very important to anyone wey dey work, because e dey determine many tins - from di 'quality of life' to di feeling of security (no-shaking feeling).

Some activists don argue say part of di corruption problem with di Nigeria Police be say goment no dey pay officer well-well. And na wetin dey make dem collect bribe and get oda bad behaviour.

For Nigeria di average salary for low level officer na N600,000($1600) per year.

Compare dis to South Africa wey be $17,000 (6,517,800 Naira) per year and for U.S $68,000(26,071,200 Naira) per year (according salaryexpert.com)

France get ogbonge way to use computer and camera take monitor traffic, or to use am catch criminal

Ogbonge Training

For Germany di average basic training period to become police officer na two and a half to four years in basic training to become an officer, with di option to continue for bachelor's or master's degree in policing.

Yet, na common knowledge say many police officers for Nigeria no get even basic IT training. Most need re-training on how to use di guns dem dey carri upandan.

But above dis ones, protesters dey demand for fresh orientation of police in wetin e mean to serve, because dis go go a long way.

Uniform

Dress di way you want make dem address you. Na wetin oyibo pipo dey tok.

From uniform to shoe to oda accessories, if di goment increase di quality of wetin Police dey nack for body, dia confidence go increase and civilians go approach dem well.

Police Act

Di Nigeria Police Act wey be set of laws for officers to abide by suppose don change completely because many of di rules na carry over from colonial times.

For instance nothing for di police law, make am compulsory say make Police make investigations of di own officers dey public.