Buhari declare SARS disbandment na only di 'first step' to Nigeria police reforms

Wia dis foto come from, Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don react to di continued protests across di kontri to police brutality and di end of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for di kontri.

President Buhari declare on Monday for Abuja say di disbanding of SARS na di first step to extensive police reforms by im administration.

Buhari speak for di launch of di Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES) wey aim at creating 774,000 jobs across di Local Government Areas (LGAs) for di kontri,

President Buhari also direct say all those wey responsible for misconduct or wrongful acts to face justice. ''I go like to use dia opportunity to tok on di recent genuine concerns and agitations by Nigerians about di excessive use of force and in some cases extra-judicial killings and wrongful conduct of di men of di Nigerian Police Force,''

''Di disbanding of SARS na only di first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure say di primary duty of di police and oda law enforcement agencies remain di protection of lives and livelihood of our people. ''We go also ensure say all those responsible for misconduct or wrongful acts face justice.