Mt Kilimanjaro Fire: Africa tallest mountain dey burn - See wetin we sabi

Wia dis foto come from, Tanzania parks

Pipo for Tanzania still dey try quench di fire wey break out for di slopes of Mount Kilimanjaro, di highest mountain for Africa.

Members of di Tanzania National Parks Authority (Tanapa) and local pipo still dey to put out di fire wey start on Sunday.

Di height of di mountain, strong winds and dry weather cause di fire to spread fast.

E neva clear how di fire take start.

Wetin cause di fire?

E never clear yet.

Pascal Shelutete, one official from Tanapa, tell tori pipo, Reuters say "Di fire still dey go on and fire fighters from Tanapa, other goment institutions and locals dey continue dia effort to contain am,"

Di parks authority for inside statement tok say dem don take "every step to make sure say di fire no go affect di lives of tourists, dia equipment, porters and tour guides".