Chacha Eke: Di Nollywood actress announce her pregnancy for social media

Wia dis foto come from, chachaekefaani Instagram Wetin we call dis foto, Chacha announce her pregnancy for video for social media

Nollywood actress Chacha Eke dey expect her fourth pikin with her husband Austin Fanni.

Chacha announce her pregnancy for video for social media on Monday October 12, just days afta she tok say she get Bipolar disorder and reveal say she dey comot her marriage .

For di video di actress say "every time I dey pregnant something inside me dey erupt". na wetin she tok.

She add say "e dey make me do crazy tins, think crazy and behave crazy".

She say she don suffer different episodes ova di years and she no bin know wetin dey do her wey make her feel different from inside until doctors diagnosis her say she get Bioplar disorder.

Di actress wey wear orange top for di video put one hand ontop her baby bump and tell her 2.3 million followers say she love her life.

Chacha and her husband Austin Fanni marry for 2013 and dem get three pikin. Dis year di couple celebrate dia seventh wedding anniversary.