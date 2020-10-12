SARS meaning in Nigeria: See eviritin you suppose know about di Special Anti-Robbery Squad of di police

Dem no support media player for your device

SARS meaning in Nigeria: See eviritin you suppose know about di Special Anti-Robbery Squad of di police

Di Special Anti-Robbery Squad, unit within di Nigerian Police wey many pipo know as SARS tori full kontri pipo mouth in recent days afta youths from different states comot out to protest against police brutality and ask goment to scrap dem.

After three days of protests by youths di Inspector of General Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, announce say dem don dissolve dat unit.