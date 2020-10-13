SARS Nigeria protests fit no end soon sake of dis #EndSARS three reasons

Di Endsars demonstration wey dey protest against police brutality for Nigeria don dey go on for di past seven days even though di Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu don dissolve SARS on Sunday 11, October.

Afta oga for police give announce say no more SARS, pipo dey expect say protest no go dey again but di opposite na im happun as di protest begin even dey serious more-more all ova di kontri.

Some of di protesters tell BBC tori pesin wey dey cover dia demonstrations say dem get so many reason why dem go still continue to dey protest.

See three reasons why #EndSARS Nigeria protest fit no end soon

Police dey use Live bullet and force to purse dem

Some of di protesters against #Endsars movement tok say dem no dey happy with di way police dey treat demonstrators and dis dey fuel dia anger di more.

Dem say di use of live bullet, water canon, arrest and beating na anoda form of police brutality wey dey make dem dey protest in di first place. And during di course of di entire demonstration, dem don lose some protesters due to stray bullet and some odas wey police arrest still dey cell.

Government delay to address police brutality and SARS palava.

No be today di #EndSars protest don start for inside Nigeria. For like fours year now activities, NGOs, Youths and different groups don bin dey hala both for social media platforms and physically about di way SARS dey harass youths, kill pipo anyhow for no reason and abuse dia power.

Segun Awosanya wey be one activist wey carry #EndSARS and #PoliceReform mata for head since don bin dey call on di goment to do something about police brutality but tins no change.

Odas too later come Join oga Segun Awosanya dey hala and dey share videos of wetin dem don suffer for di hands of SARS but still yet tins still remain di same.

Di president come later set up one panel to reform SARS and e take di panel one year before dem come up with recommendation before di palava wey lead to di latest Endsars Protest.

Pipo no believe di government announce to dissolve SARS

Many citizens for di kontri no trust and believe di goment recent announcement wey dissolve SARS. Dis na because dis no be di first time wey goment dey ban SARS sake of di way dem dey treat pipo.

On Sunday make am di fourth time wey goment dey ban SARS. Based on wetin don first happun in di past, afta authorities ban SARS, dem go resurface again and di same tin wey dem dey do before , na im go still continue. E come just dey like Merry-go-round for citizens.

One protester tell BBC Pidgin say dia message dey clear, dem dey fear say goment want to put di SARS official weuy dem dissolve for anoda unit of di police forc and dem no believe di goment.