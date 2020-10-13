J.P Clark-Bekederemo: Writer and professor of literature die on October 13 at di age of 85

Wia dis foto come from, Clark Fuludu Yuletide/Facebook

Emeritus Professor of Literature and ogbonge Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark don die.

According to statement from im family, di prof wey many sabi as J.P Clark die for early hours of Tuesday 13 October, 2020.

Di poet na di younger brother of di former Federal Commissioner for Information and South-South Leader, Chief Edwin Kiagbodo Clark.

Di statement say, "di Clark-Fuludu Bekederemo family of Kiagbodo Town, Delta State, wish to announce say Emeritus Professor of Literature and Renowned Writer, Prof. John Pepper Clark, don finally drop im pen for di early hours of today, Tuesday, 13 October 2020.

Prof. J. P. Clark don paddle go di great beyond in di comfort of im wife, children and siblings, around am.

"Di family appreciate una prayers at dis time. Oda details go dey announced later by di family."

Who be J.P Clark?

Dem born John Pepper Clark-Bekederemo on 6 April 1935.

E get im education from Princeton University, University of Ibadan, and University of Lagos, Nigeria

E be ogbonge Nigerian poet and playwright, wey dey publish im work as J. P. Clark and John Pepper Clark.