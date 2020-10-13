Presidential panel on police reforms okay 5-point demand of protesters

Presidential panel on police reforms don okay di 5-point demand of protesters.

Dis one dey come afta di directives by President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in response to di demand of citizens.

Na di Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, do di meeting with stakeholders, wia dem agree to meet di protesters demands, wey include to stop to dey use force against protesters and di unconditional release of citizens dem arrest.

Di meeting wey, di Office of di Inspector General of Police and National Human Rights Commission organise, na multi-stakeholders' forum wey leaders and representatives of civil society organisations for Nigeria, activists from di entertainment industry and the ENDSARS movement and development partners bin attend.Di Ministry of Police Affairs and Police Service Commission also dey present for di meeting wey confam say di five-point demands of di protesters and di ENDSARS movement na genuine concerns and go dey addressed by di goment.Those wey attend di meeting na: Dr Kole Shettima- MAC Arthur Foundation; Innocent Chukwuma - Ford Foundation; Jude Ilo- of OSIWA; Segun Awosanya(segalinks) - End Sars Movement; Yemi Adamolekun- Enough is Enough; Clément Nwankwo- PLAC; Rafsanjani- CISLAC; Kemi Okonyedo- PWAN; YZ - CITAD; Folarin Falana Falz; Prof Deji Adekunle -NIALS; Chris Ngwodo, SSA to President Research & Policy; Dr Fatima Waziri - Rule of Law Adviser OVP and Abdulrahman Yakubu - NHRC Secretariat.Others na: Hilary Ogbonna- NHRC secretariat; Halilu Adamu - NHRC Secretariat; Ben Aguh - NHRC secretariat; Dr Uju Agomuoh - PRAWA and Onyinye Ndubuisi - UNDP.