SARS: Why I carry my pikin for back dey do End Sars protest

One mama and pikin wey show for di End Sars protest for Lekki area of Lagos, Nigeria tell BBC Pidgin why she join di protesters dem with pikin for her back dey follow demand for end to police brutality.