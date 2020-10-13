IGP set up SWAT to replace SARS

Di Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu don set up one new unit to replace di Special Anti-Robbery Squad wey dem ban.

Di new unit Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team go begin do di work wey di defunt SARS team bin dey do.

For inside statement wey di tok-tok pesin to di force Frank Mba release, members of dis new team go undergo psychological and medical examination to check dia fitness and eligibility for di new assignment.

Wetin be dis SWAT?

Anybody wey go dey di team must undergo psychological and medical examination to check dia level of fitness and to dey very sure say dem dey fit for di new assignment.

Dem go begin training for di different police training institutions for di kontri. While personnel from di Police Commands for di South-East and di South-South go begin training for di Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State.

Those from di Police Commands from di North and South-West go begin training for di Police Mobile Force Training College, Ende, Nasarawa State and di Police Force Training College, Ila-Orangun.

What about di disbanded SARS?

Di Inspector General of Police don order make all personnel of di disbanded SARS report to di Force Headquarters for questioning, psychological and medical examination.

Di officers go first undergo dis process, before dem go train dem, re-orientate den redeploy dem into normal policing duties.

Oga Adamu say dis one dey in accordance to di Section 18 (10) of di Police Act 2020.

Di IGP say one police counselling and support unit (PCSU) wey dem just arrange na im go carry out di medical examination.

Na dis unit go continue to dey in charge of psychological management, re-orientation and training of officers wey dem send go serious operation and oda units.

Di unit wey dey under di force medical department and dey coordinated by di force medical officer go get members wey be psychiatrists, psychologists, medics, pastors and imams.