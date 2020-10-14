Nigerian police SWAT team: SARS to SWAT and #EndSARS protests - See wetin don happun so far

Di End SARS protest across Nigeria wey lead to di creation of SWAT, resemble keg of gun powder wey don load, load, load before e finally burst.

Nigeria police brutality protests wey dey happun until Tuesday, wen di Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adam set up Special Weapons and Tactics [SWAT] - di new unt to replace di Special Anti-Robbery Squad [SARS] wey dem dissolve two days earlier, start from social media as #EndSARS.

Since wen di hashtag end sars [#EndSARS] turn street protest all over Nigeria to deman police reforms, see wetin don happun so far.

Some sScial Media users dey post [#EndSWAT] say dem no think say Special Weapons and Tactics team diferent from di SARS unit, say na just name change

Four years of demand to end SARS and stop police brutality

No be today human rights community don dey petition di Special Anti-Robbery Squad [SARS] wey dem dissolve sake of di inhuman way dem dey take treat fellow Nigerians.

Since 2016 goment don ban dis police unit at least four times but e no stop di brutality.

One week of none-stop protest across Nigeria afta wetn happun for Ughelli

Protests against police brutality across Nigeria still dey gain grounds since Saturday 3 October, 2020 wen video of a boy wey suffer harassment from police for Ughelli Delta State go viral for social media.

Na dia di hashtag end sars [#EndSARS] turn from online to street protests across major towns inside Nigeria.

Activists, celebrities, young Nigerians home and abroad stage protests.

At least 10 pipo die during [#EndSARS] protests

Na at least 10 pipo na im die during dis [#EndSARS] protests, according to Amnesty international. Tori be say na police bullet kill dem during di protest. One die for Lagos, anoda for Abuja and eight for Ogbomosho.

Nigeria Police dissolve Special Anti-Robbery Squad [SARS]

So on Sunday 11 October, di Inspector General of Police Muhammed Adamu dissolve Special Anti-Robbery Squad of di Nigeria Police Force. But dat one no stop di protests. So by Monday 12, October Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari react to di continued protests across di kontri to police brutality and di end of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) for di kontri.

President Buhari declare on Monday for Abuja say di disbanding of SARS na di first step to extensive police reforms by im administration.

Presidential panel on police reforms okay 5-point demand of End Sars Nigerian protesters

Presidential panel on police reforms don okay di 5-point demand of protesters.

Dis one dey come afta di directives by President Muhammadu Buhari to dissolve di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) in response to di demand of citizens.

Na di Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, do di meeting with stakeholders, wia dem agree to meet di protesters demands, wey include to stop to dey use force against protesters and di unconditional release of citizens dem arrest.

Wetin be di 5 point demand of di protesters?

•Release of arrested protesters

•Justice for victims of police brutality

•Prosecution of police 'bad eggs'

•Retraining of ex-SARS members