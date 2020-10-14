Apple iPhone 12 pro max: New [iPhone 12] prices, image & 5G speed

Wia dis foto come from, Apple Wetin we call dis foto, Some of di colours of iPhone12s on display

Apple iPhone 12 pro max land 13 October 2020 afta fans don dey wait for di day wey di company officially announce iPhone 12, but as e ginger some, odas say no be wetin dem expect.

Apple don confam say dia latest iPhone 12 handsets go be di first to work on faster 5G networks, just as di company claim say di camera wey e follow come na di best phone camera.

"5G go bring anoda new level of performance for downloads and uploads, higher quality video streaming, faster gaming, real-time interactivity and so much more," tok di chief executive Tim Cook.

Check di new iPhone 12 prices, image and features

Wia dis foto come from, APple Wetin we call dis foto, iPhone 12 blue colour front and back

No Charger

But even wit all dis ogbonge tins, some fans don scratch head dey wonder why di new handset - wey one model cost reach $1,099 - no go follow charger come, or earphone.

Dis na di first time Apple go do dis kain tin. Di company say dem do dis in order to reduce di impact wey e get on di environment.

Although, many phone manufacturers don already dey comot earphones for di package of new handsets.

To put am for perspective, di top model iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1,099) na like N500,000 in Nigeria money - enough to rent two bedroom apartment for one year on mainland part of di city of Lagos.

Wia dis foto come from, APple Wetin we call dis foto, Di new iPhone 12 models and di price

Ceramic shield, oda features

Apple tok say di iPhone 12 get di same 6.1in (15.5cm)-size screen as iPhone 11, but now na OLED screen follow am come instead of LCD technology.

And for those wey dey worry if screen strong, well Apple say dem nack "ceramic shield" to protect di display and e take four times strong pass di former model.

All models of di iPhone 12 go get night-mode selfies wey no go need flash.

Wia dis foto come from, Apple

Resemble Old Model?

For social media, pipo don dey compare di new handset say e even resemble di type wey Apple release many years ago - like di iPhone 6s.

Odas yab Apple say dis one wey new phones no carry charger, earphone or even jack for am, say na small time before di company comot di box wey e dey follow come.

Wetin 5G fit do?