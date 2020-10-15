Pastor Adeboye don add support for End SARS and e say youths to 'speak up'

Wia dis foto come from, @PastorEAAdeboye

Di leader of Nigeria most populous church Pastor EA Adeboye show im support for #EndSARS, as youths receive fresh ginger in dia fight against injustice and police brutality.

'Daddy GO' - as many of im followers sabi am - tok ontop Twitter late Wednesday say: "I support di youths in dis peaceful protest as they 'speak up' to #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSARS #EndSWAT.

Dis na di first time since di now nationwide protests start on 6 October, wey Pastor Adeboye don openly tok about di mata.

"Our daughters no go fit prophesy and young men no go see visions if we no keep them alive," di tweet wey carry official statement come, also tok.

Di Ogun-based Redeemed Christian Church of God get millions of members worldwide and wit di recent support many of di church members go see am as official stamp of approval to join di protest - if before dem no sure.

Oda big religious leaders, mostly Christian ones, bin don already show dia support.