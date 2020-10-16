Nigerian police SARS: SWAT Police reform #EndSARS protests small victories

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Almost two weeks after di #EndSARS protests to end police brutality for Nigeria begin, e dey safe to say don already get small victories in a short time.

Dis na sake how di goment don announce set up of panel to investigate officers wey no dia way no pure, wey be one of di protesters demand.

On Thursday 15 October, 2020 (afta 10 days of protests across Nigeria) di kontri Vice President Yemi Osinbajo order say every state must get dia own panel wia dem go torchlight all di cases against officers of di Special Anti-Robbery Squad, and di investigation must conclude by 6 months time.

Even di African Union don chook mouth. On 13 October, dem issue six tins wey di Nigeria goment must do if dem no wan see dia red eye.

Check out di small victories of di #EndSARS protests so far

Vice President 'panel order'

National Economic Council (NEC) wey VP Osinbajo lead on Thursday comot order say all state governors in di kontri must set up judicial panel to torchlight police brutality complaints, and use di special funds in dia state to compensate victims.

And e get dealine: All di investigation must complete within six months.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Nigeria federal ministry of youths and sports development don announce town hall meeting to torchlight di end to police brutality.

Dis na wia Human Rights Commission, Inspector General of Police go follow youths discuss matter like Reforms, Justice and Compensation.

Di virtual meeting go happun online on Friday by 3pm.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nigerian Afrobeat musician Femi and pikin of di genre founder Fela Anikulapo-Kuti follow protesters march, wit im own pikin - Fela grandson

Actions from Govnors

For Lagos, wia di protest from start, di state govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu not only use mouth support di youths, but use action to show am.

Oga Sanwo-Olu don follow carri placard, meet with president Buhari on di mata, offer N200m money to compensate victims of Wednesday Alausa attack on protesters, and even announce di name of di officers behind di attack, for prosecution.

Afta plenty pipo para for social media say one alleged notorious SARS officer wey dem accuse of kill-kill dey work for govnor Willie Obiano.

E no reach two days di Anambra state govnor join youths for di protests and announce say im don sack former Officer in Charge of SARS Anambra State and e go face prosecution.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, water and soft drink to share to protesters

International community

Di #EndSARS protests don enjoy support of di international community, including ogbonge celebrities.

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey; music stars Kanye West, P Diddy and Drake; Hollywood actor John Boyega; football stars Rio Ferdinand, Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford; and gospel singer Kirk Franklin. Dis na just some of di pipo wey di mouth dem chook ontop di mata don ginger protesters.

Wia dis foto come from, Screenshot

Tech giant Google also add dia own support, calling for goment to do di right tin.

IGP command

Following di protest ban for Abuja, di federal capital territory wey also come with permission for security officers to confront those wey no comply, di oga patapata of police on Thursday 15 October comot wit im own warning.

E command all im officers not to use force on peaceful protesters, because dia 'fundamental rights of freedom of expression, assembly and movement must always be upheld and protected by the Police.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters/NPF Wetin we call dis foto, Some Social Media users dey post [#EndSWAT] say dem no think say Special Weapons and Tactics team different from di SARS unit, say na just name change

Sake of di protests alreadi goment don dissolve di Nigeria Police SARS unit and creat SWAT as replacement.

Protesters unity

In di short period wey di protest don happen, may young pipo don come togeda to support demsef in mata wey relate to di protest and even di one wey no relate.

We don hear tori of how dem dey contribute money to treat victims wey suffer wound by Police confrontation.

Or to share food and drink among demsef.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/GreenBlissNG Wetin we call dis foto, One accommodation company offer free rooms to protesters

Opportunity for oda issue

Many young pipo don see di current protest as opportunity to torchlight oda mata for di kontri.

For instance, NASS begin trend recently afta calls say make di kontri lawmakers reduce dia salary - as dem feel say e too much.

For Nigeria, law no dey to guide how much Senators and House of Representatives members fit collect as na dem dey decide for demsef.