SWAT Police: See how new Special Weapons and Tactics team of police go work

Wia dis foto come from, NPF

Nigeria police say no member of di SARS team go dey di new SWAT tactical team wey dem lunch on Tuesday October 13.

Dem tok dis one as dem release new informate about di Special Weapons and Tactics team wey go replace di Special Anti-Robbery Squad wey dem ban.

Nigeria goment ban SARS afta widespread protest across di kontri by young pipo to end police brutality.

Five important facts about SWAT wey you suppose know

No member of SARS team go dey di new SWAT tactical team

Di work of di new Tactical team na to gada security informate

Members of di new Tactical team no go do patrol work

Members of di new Tactical team no dey allowed to search pipo phones, laptops and oda smart devices dem anyhow

Pipo wey go dey dis new Tactical team must dey free of any criminal case especially those wey get to do wit touching or use of gun anyhow and abuse of human rights.

How di new SWAT team go work?

Di Nigeria Police also list four mandates or official order wey dem commission di new SWAT to do.

Di power wey di new SWAT team get include to:

Respond to armed robbery attacks. Anywia wey robbery di happun, SWAT get authority to respond

Di new tactical team get power to respond to any wia wey crime dey happun wit weapons

Rescue operations na di number three mandate wey dem get

Di last one na special operation wey involve high profile criminals