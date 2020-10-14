Cardi B leaked video: Cardi B respond afta she mistakenly post her nude photo for Instagram

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/iamcardib

American Singer Cardi B don respond afta she mistakenly post nude photo of herself for her Instagram story.

Di rapper wey just celebrate her 28th birthday on Sunday, 11 October immediately notice her mistake and turn off her phone so dat her nude photo no go upload.

But e don dey too late as water don pass garri because by di time she turn on her phone back, di photo don already upload for her more than 76 million followers to see. Cardi B quickly delete di photo, accept responsibility for her mistake and address di mata.

Cardi B tok for her Instagram story say she no go sue anybody on top her nude photo as di mistake dey come from her side. She say she no go beat herself up about di mistake.

Di WAP singer also explain say she bin dey take one photo with Offset wen she mistakenly press and begin load am for Instagram. She come try to turn off her phone to stop di picture from loading, but edon dey too late.

Cardi also reply one social media user wey try to criticise her appearance afta she accidentally upload her nude photo;

"My nipples dey bigger because I breastfeed my daughter Kulture for three months"