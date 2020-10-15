Nigeria Youth Investment Fund: Three key tins wey you gats sabi to fit chop from di N75bn

Wia dis foto come from, Nyif

As di portal for Nigerians youths to access di N75 Billion Nigeria Youth Investment Fund (NYIF) don officially open, pipo wey need funding for dia business ideas fit start to dey apply.

Dis fund na initiative wey di Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development arrange wit funding from di Central Bank of Nigeria to invest in business ideas by young pipo, wey go in turn grow di economy and increase jobs opportunity for di kontri.

Dis na three key tins to sabi about di fund and how to apply for am.

1. Who fit access am?

Informate wey goment release be say na only pipo wey dey between 18-35 years wit business ideas wey need funding go fit apply.

2. Why goment dey launch dis fund?

Di fund go invest ontop creative ideas, skills and talents of Nigerian youths. Goment believe say e go help turn di youths to entreprenuers, wealth creators, employers of labour and dem go fit contribute to national development. Di project go run for three years.

3. How you fit access am?

Di Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari ontop social media, Lauretta Onochie explain say pipo wey wan apply go need log in to di website, for here.