Guinea elections: Di 82-year-old man wey wan rule for six more years

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Alpha Condé bin dey di opposition for years before im win election for 2010 and 2015

Alpha Condé, Guinea 82-year-old head of state wan waka go polls dis Sunday to ask di kontri 5.4 million voters to vote am for third term, sometin wey go surely cause tension.

Oga Conde entrance to power for December 2020 na di first correct democratic handover for di kontri 52-year independent history. Pipo bin witness plenti cases of force, brutality and military style of rule during im administration, especially di most recent one for 28 September 2020 wia army kill at least 160 opposition supporters, rape 110 women wey bin attend rally for national stadium.

President Conde imsef bin go jail afta im challenge General Lansana Conté wey bin rule from 1984 till im die for 2008, and im bin face big task to reform di security forces, dey transparent wit public finances and make di kontri begin dey respect human rights.

Achievements

Di past 10 years don bring ogbonge progress.

Guinea get plenti mineral wealth and authorities don change regulation on how dem dey extract dem.

Investors get confidence again, Simandou wey be one of di largest iron-ore deposit fit open and e go create thousands of jobs.

Guinea don also try well-well in dia fight to tackle di Covid-19 pandemic.

Oga Conde don also put Guinea back ontop di African diplomatic stage.

Mess-ups

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Di 2009 stadium massacre na reminder of Guinea brutal past

But serious problem bin start wit human rights.

Opposition figures like oga Diallo don also suffer plenti harassment. Katakata for streets between youths and security forces wey dey like use violence to do dia work upon all di training, still dey also cause wahala for political life.

Ontop dat one, di promise wey goment make since say dem go do trial for di military figures wey get hand for di 28 September massacre still neva happen.

Third-term palava

Oga Conde contest for re-election go mean say di kontri go need to change di constitution through referendum alias voting for March.

Di new constitution no go scrap di two term limit but e go reset di counter, meaning say di former terms wey any president don serve no go count.

Early dis year, di regional joinbodi Ecowas (the Economic Community of West African States) bin sight 2.5 million ghost names for di voters register.

Di opposition come decide to bone di election, wey go make Conde win easily.

