Why Brenda Biya, say na yi papa bi politician and yi no bi politician

Wia dis foto come from, Brenda Biya official/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Brenda Biya

Brenda Biya, pikin for president Biya weh e don rule kontri for 38 years now, say na yi papa bi politician, and yi no bi politician.

"Stop for find me inside hotel room, no bi ma fault say na papa na president. E get e life ah get na own, papa na politician me ah no bi politician".

Brenda weh e open big shop for white man hair for America, tok afta group weh deh say deh no bi bread and sardine pipo, Anti-sardinard enta e hotel for Paris.

Dis group, Anti-sardinard, (pipo weh goment di use for bread and sardine) na Cameroonians weh deh di live for Paris.

Deh identify dem self for video den tok say make Brenda Biya, tell e papa for end war for Cameroon.

Pikin dem di die, genocide dey for Northwest and Southwest regions, Calibri, Calibro, and Bobi Tanaka leaders for de group, tok.

Deh promise say if de hotel no push Brenda Biya for outside, afta two days deh go back and de hotel no go laik weti deh go do.