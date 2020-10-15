Govnor Abdullahi Ganduje Kano don appoint Ibrahim Ibrahim as senior special assistant on Entertainment

Wetin we call dis foto, Ibrahim Ibrahim, di new SSA entertainment to Kano governor

Kano state govnor Abdullahi Ganduje don appoint one Ibrahim Ibrahim as senior special assistant on Entertainment.

Dis goment appointment dey among di unusual ones wey happun in recent times after Bauchi govnor appoint special adviser on divorcees and unmarried women and Kano govnor also get special advisers on graveyard matters and streetlights.

According to letter wey secretary to Kano state goment release, dem appoint Ibrahim as senior special assistant on entertainment based on im credentials and im track record.

Di goment letter also tok say di appointment take effect from 6th October 202,0 wey mean say Ibrahim don already begin im entertainment work for goment house as at wen we arrange dis tori.

Wia dis foto come from, Kano State Government Wetin we call dis foto, Di appointment letter