How 1 police bodyguard to 1 MP, versus 1 police to 1000 citizens dey bore Ghanaians

Ghanaians dey kick against move to assign 800 officers to Members of Parliament (MP) in order to ensure dema safety.

De decision to release police officers to secure lawmakers by de Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery be sake of de murder of one lawmaker, Ekow Hayford last week.

"What we propose be say between now den end of de year we go provide additional 200 police personnel who go be part of de parliamentary protection unit" Ambrose Dery.

"But ideally we for get to where we go have 800 police added so say each MP go get security for dema house day and night," Mr Dery add.

According to Mr Dery, dis move be necessary sake of de exposure of MPs due to dema job.

He explain say dem dey like Article 71 office holders, which dey establish that people like judges, ministers of state, Speaker and the leadership of Parliament for enjoy police protection.

Ghana police no dey meet UN police to population ratio

UN minimum police to population ratio be 1:500, which dey mean say one police officer for serve five hundred people at de minimum.

But Ghana no dey meet dis ration, as de population of Ghana Police Service dey around 25,000.

With a Ghanaian population of 30 million, de police to population ratio be 1:1200.

Dis mean say Ghana dey way below de minimum UN ration already.

But de decision to provide each of de 275 member of parliament security go mean say de public go lose sake of de number of police officers available to dem go reduce.

Dis go impact de level of public safety since few officers go dey on de ground for de public, that be why some Ghanaians dey oppose de move.