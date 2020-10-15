CSP James Nwafor: Governor Obiano sack former OC SARS, join Anambra protest against police brutality

Chief Willie Obiano

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Chief Willie Obiano

Di governor of Amambra state South East Nigeria, Willie Obiano don sack James Nwafor, wey be former OC SARS for di state and promise say e go face di law.

Obiano announce di sacking of Nwafor wen e join young pipo wey dey protest against police brutality inside Anambra state and e no state di position wey Oga Nawfor dey occupy for im goment.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Chief Willie Obiano

Di Governor say im feel honoured to stand for dia midst to share for dia feelings and e go make sure say dem prosecute James Nwafor even afta di sack.

"Today, I join youths of our dear State to say #EndPoliceBrutality and I support dem because dey no only vote and defend dia votes for my 21-over-21 victory but all dia requests dey genuine and important; and I grateful to honour dem all."

Di Governor go further to reveal three things wey im go do to help di youth and e include to secure di release of protesters, prosecute James Nwafor and odas;

"I feel honoured to dey dia midst to share for dia feelings; and I make am clear say:

  • "First, Federal Government don disband SARS but I go personally visit all SARS offices inside Anambra State to make sure say dem release anyone wey dem arrest immediately."
  • "Second, James Nwafor, former OC SARS in Anambra State is sacked and will be prosecuted;
  • "Third, I go make sure say Presidency do di needful to make sure better life dey for our youths, for us, ndi Anambra and for our nation. Long Live Anambra Youths! Aluta continua!