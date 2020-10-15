CSP James Nwafor: Governor Obiano sack former OC SARS, join Anambra protest against police brutality

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Chief Willie Obiano

Di governor of Amambra state South East Nigeria, Willie Obiano don sack James Nwafor, wey be former OC SARS for di state and promise say e go face di law.

Obiano announce di sacking of Nwafor wen e join young pipo wey dey protest against police brutality inside Anambra state and e no state di position wey Oga Nawfor dey occupy for im goment.

Wia dis foto come from, Facebook/Chief Willie Obiano

Di Governor say im feel honoured to stand for dia midst to share for dia feelings and e go make sure say dem prosecute James Nwafor even afta di sack.

"Today, I join youths of our dear State to say #EndPoliceBrutality and I support dem because dey no only vote and defend dia votes for my 21-over-21 victory but all dia requests dey genuine and important; and I grateful to honour dem all."

Di Governor go further to reveal three things wey im go do to help di youth and e include to secure di release of protesters, prosecute James Nwafor and odas;

"I feel honoured to dey dia midst to share for dia feelings; and I make am clear say:

"First, Federal Government don disband SARS but I go personally visit all SARS offices inside Anambra State to make sure say dem release anyone wey dem arrest immediately."

"Second, James Nwafor, former OC SARS in Anambra State is sacked and will be prosecuted;