Twitter down: "Is Twitter down in Nigeria?" See wetin we know

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

If your Twitter dey down, dis na wetin happun: Dis social networking site [Twitter] been shut down for many of you and Twitter say dem don dey work to get am back up and running for everyone.

Tori be say Twitter bin experience some trouble with dia internal systems and di social media platform say dem neva get any evidence of a security breach or hack.

Social media users for Nigeria wey dey champion di #EndSARS protests for Twitter begin wonder weda di platform dey down for Nigeria?

Yes since about 10pm Thursday until about 2am Friday 16 October Twitter no work for many users inside di west African kontri.

Di Twitter shut down na system change wey happun earlier than planned na im cause am, affecting most of dia servers.