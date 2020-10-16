Nicki Minaj Baby: Gender of di American-Trinidadian rapper don reveal

Wia dis foto come from, Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Nicki Minaj don officially confam tori say her first baby don land and say di American-Trinidadian rapper welcome man pikin - a son with her husband Kenneth Petty.

Minaj bin give birth at beginning of October, according tori. Di baby sex and name bin no dey revealed then.

Minaj cari style announce her baby gender inside one Instagram post wit notes and gifts she received from Beyoncé, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and Burberry's Chief Creative Officer Riccardo Tisci among odas.