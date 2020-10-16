ASUU Strike Nigeria: Academic Staff Union of Universities strike action latest update

Di strike action wey start over six months ago, na di main reason why Nigerian public universities neva resume

Academic Staff Union of Universities [join bodi of Nigeriia university lecturers] strike action latest update today be say Federal Goment don agree to pay N30bn to ASUU.

But Thursday peace meeting wey dem hold to end di strike action by university lecturers don dey postponed to October 21.

Di strike action wey start over six months ago, na di main reason why universities neva resume even afta goment reduce Covid-19 lockdown.

Di Thursday meeting na follow up of di former meeting wit di Senate leadership on Tuesday, wia di Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige bin make commitment to yan wit di Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and oda stakeholders to settle all di mata.

As oga Ngige dey lead di federal goment team, di president of ASUU, Biodun Ogunyemi bin lead di representatives of the lecturers' union.

Tho dem bin no fit suspend di strike for Thursday meeting, dem conclude say dem go fund public universities to bring am back to life, according to statement by di labour ministry.

On dia path, Academic Staff Union of Universities [join bodi of Nigeria university lecturers] say di Federal goment during Thursday meeting lament say na di continuous closure of Nigerian Universities as a result of di ASUU strike action sake of over the IPPIS na im contribute to di ongoing #EndSARS protest.