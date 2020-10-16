Twitter Hackers #Anonymous wey support #EndSARS claim take over of all Nigeria goment official Twitter account

Hackers say dem don take over all Nigeria goment official Twitter account to support #EndSARS

Di hackers wey call demsef Anonymous on Friday hack di Twitter account of di National Broadcasting Commission wia dem post dia claim.

Dem do dis in support for di ongoing #EndSARS protests against police brutality for Nigeria, according to wetin BBC find out.