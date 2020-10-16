Twitter Hackers #Anonymous wey support #EndSARS claim take over of all Nigeria goment official Twitter account
Di hackers wey call demsef Anonymous on Friday hack di Twitter account of di National Broadcasting Commission wia dem post dia claim.
Dem do dis in support for di ongoing #EndSARS protests against police brutality for Nigeria, according to wetin BBC find out.
Protests dey don dey happun for more than a week across Nigeria to demand for police reforms and end to police brutality inside di west African kontri.