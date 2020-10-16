MC Oluomo: Why End Sars protesters reject foods and drinks from Lagos NURTW chairman

Wia dis foto come from, Instagram/ MC Oluomo

Some Nigerian youths wey dey protest against police brutality no gree accept di foods, water and drinks wey Musiliu Akinsanya, AKA MC Oluomo carry come give dem for Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos state, Nigeria.

For di video wey don go viral for social media, di protesters dey shout say dem no want MC Oluomo food or drinks and make di white van wey carry di things come move comot from wia dem dey. Some of dem even use wetin dey dia hand take stone di van to move.

According to eye witness, di protesters dey accuse MC Oluomo, wey be di chairman of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Lagos chapter, say na im sponsor attack wey armed thugs do to protesters on Thursday for Alausa..

But MC Oluomo don bin deny di accuse. E post for im Instagram handle say e be advocate of di youth and say "e neither know di thugs wey destruct di protest nor sponsor dem because e no get any reason to do so."

Even with MC Oluomo statement and im action to support di protesters with foods plus drinks, di protesters no gree at all as some of dem begin hala say dem no be 'mumu'