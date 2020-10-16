Sars protest: Wife of man wey die for Surulere shooting want justice

Ngozi Ilohamauzo lose her husband to shooting wey happun during End Sars protest for Ojuelegba, Surulere , Lagos , Nigeria on 12 October, 2020.

She say e comot for morning, but di next tin she hear na say e don die.

Mr Ikechukwu Ilohamauzo na one inside di pipo wey don die since di End Sars protest by youths wey want an end to police brutality begin across di kontri for over a week now.