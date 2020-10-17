End SARS: Osinbajo apologize to Nigerians, tok about goment plan as police brutality protest continue

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER/@PROFOSINBAJO Wetin we call dis foto, Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo

Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tell Kontri pipo make dem no vex for goment for how dem take drag leg to answer youths wey don dey protest since last week against police Brutality and killings for di kontri.

For inside tweets on Friday night e say e know say Nigerians dey angry and dia anger dey justified.

Im tok dey come as youths for Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja do candle light procession to honour pipo wey di Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS unit of police don kill.

Three tins Osinbajo tell Nigerians as EndSARS protest continue

We must protect young pipo

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter

Di Vice Presido say many young pipo don suffer from police brutality for di kontri and e dey unacceptable.

"We must take responsibility to protect young pipo, even sometimes from pipo wey dey paid to protect them."

Im also believes say di protests for di kontri big pass SARS mata.

According to am "Dem dey deep and systemic and we dey put measures wey go change di police and address issues of welfare, service conditions, and training".

Victims Support Fund

Wetin we call dis foto, Youths for Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja do candle light procession to honour pipo wey di Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS unit of police don kill

E tok about di disbandment of SARS, e say officers from dat unit no go be part of any tactical squad.

Di vice presido tell di "families of Jimoh Isiaq, and all those wey die for di hands of police officers sorry. Those wey dey injured, I wish una full and speedy recovery.

"We dey propose make each state goment set up Victims' Support Fund, wey go support. Dis na di least we fit do to compensate for di injustice wey dem suffer from wayward officers."

Judicial panels of inquiry

Professor Osinbajo say dem dey do meetings wit stakeholders for di kontri, di koko na to address di demands of di youths wey dey lead di protests.

"We understand say una want see action from us and I dey here to tell you say work dey go on," na wetin di Vice President tok.

"I chair one meeting of di 36 state govnors and di Minister of di FCT (NEC), we agree to set up judicial panels of inquiry so we fit see justice serve, and fast.