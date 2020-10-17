Man City vs Arsenal: See dia Premier League record plus predictions for di match

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kevin De Bruyne go miss Manchester City game because of injury

Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne go miss Saturday game because of injury wey im get for international duty dis week wit Belgium.

Raheem Sterling dey fit, while Sergio Aguero fit play for di first time since im do knee surgery for June.

Arsenal £45m deadline day signing Thomas Partey fit make im debut.

Meanwhile Kieran Tierney dey self-isolate afta Scotland team-mate Stuart Armstrong test positive for Covid-19 but dem neva ruled out yet.

LAWRO PREDICTION

Di good news for Manchester City na say Raheem Sterling suppose dey fit. Di bad news na say Kevin De Bruyne go miss di game.

City get striker Sergio Aguero dey recover from injury the way back afta his long lay-off, and dem need am fit and firing again. Im dey train but I no think say im go start dis game.

Arsenal bin dey lucky for dia win over Sheffield United last time, but if City dey miss some key players di Gunners get chance.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Head-to-head

Manchester City dey unbeaten for nine Premier League meetings - dem don score at least twice in each of them - since dia 1-2 defeat for December 2015 wia dem (W7, D2).

Arsenal fit lose seven league matches straight against di same opponent for di first time since dem do so against Ipswich between 1974 and 1977.

Di Gunners only victory for dia past nine away league games against City na for January 2015.

But, Arsenal win di most recent competitive meeting, wey Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang score two goals for dia FA Cup semi-final tie in July.

Manchester City

Manchester City tally of four points na dia lowest since 2010-11 season. afta three games.

Na only two time dem don lose two of dia opening two home fixtures for season before: dat na for 1930-31 and 1953-54.

City fit lose consecutive Premier League home matches for di first time since February 2016 under Manuel Pellegrini.

Pep Guardiola side go start di day for di bottom half of di table for di third time for four games dis season, as many as dia previous 375 Premier League matches.

Dem neva go three league matches before without victory since April 2017.

Manchester City don collect 25 points from dia past 10 home league games against oda established top-six teams, dem only lose to Manchester United for December 2019.

Kevin De Bruyne don get hand for seven goals for dia last eight league starts against Arsenal, im don score five and set up two.

Arsenal