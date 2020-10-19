EndSARS Protests: [Did anonymous hack Airtel?] See sites Anonymous don claim to hack for Nigeria

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/Anonymous

As Nigerians dey protests for di ENd of si Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Sars and di end end to police brutality fo street and social media , Anonymous don cari am go hacking.

Na last week, dem bin give Nigerian goment 72 hours to attend to di demands of di End Sars protesters or dem go start hcking campaign.

On Sunday, di group list di sires of di Nigerian goment wey dem dey plan to attack.

Dem bin also claim to revela di phone numbers and email addresses of goment officials incuding Buhari.

Dis na some of di sites wey dem don claim to hack

Central Bank of Nigeria

Di collective bin claim on Friday say dem take di Nigeria Central Bank offline. Infact dem claim say dem leak 3500 emails from di organisation.

However, CBN comot with statement to debunk am say dia system dey secure.

Nigeria Centre for Disease Control

Anonymous claim responsibility say dem cari di Nigeria Center for Disease Control go offline and identify pipo wey dey di site.

Sotay dem reveal all di emails for inside di website on Sunday.

Nigerian Stock Exchange

Anonymous claim say dem enta di Nigerian Stock Exchange dia website,

But di agency, tok for dia Twitter page, say di claim dey without foundation.

Association of National Accountants of Nigeria

On Monday, dem claim say dem hack di website of professional joinbodi Association of National Accountants of Nigeria to deface am.

Airtel

Dem announce for social media say dem share one thousand Naira for Airtel subscribers and plenti pipo enta social media to confam di mata.

Banks (First Bank of Nigeria and Access Bank)

Anonymous tok say dem take down di websites of both banks to show haters say dem git.

However dem clear Nigerians doubt say sat one no mean say dem go begin dey share di money.

But First Bank dey claim say dem neva hack dia website.

Nigeria Army

According to di group, dem claim say dem don cari di Nigerian Army website go offline three times now.