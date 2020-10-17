End Sars: States panel of inquiry into police brutality, extrajudicial killings plus what you need to know

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria Governors Forum Wetin we call dis foto, Ekiti Govnor Kayode Fayemi, Kogi Govnor, Yahaya Bello meet to discuss ENDSARS protest

Lagos, Kaduna, Delta and Ekiti states governors don establish di Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Extra judicial Killings wey go quickly look into all di cases, complain and accuse on top police brutality and make sure say any officer wey dey guilty face law and pipo wey deserve justice get am fast.

Dem set up di panel afta di directive wey Nigeria Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo give during di National Executive Council meeting wey e chair on Thursday 15 October, 20202.

Di Panels of Inquiry into Police Brutality and Extrajudicial Killings for each state go receive and investigate complaints of police brutality or accuse wey relate to say dem kill innocent person.

Di panel wey na retired High Court Judge go head wit oda members wey di state govnor select go look di evidence and check wetin happun, come decide wetin to do.

Na only four states out of di 36 states for di federation don set up dis Judicial panel for now.

LAGOS STATE

Wia dis foto come from, LAGOS STATE GOVT/TWITTER

Lagos State Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu wey don come out to condemn police brutality, join di #ENDSARS protest even carry Lagos protesters demands go Abuja go give President Muhammadu Buhari don set up di Judicial Panel to torchlight SARS Brutality and Human Rights Violations.

Di orderly room trial of police officers start for Friday and he say some of di victims wey attend go testify before di panel next week.

Di govnor also say im don arrange 200 million naira to compensate victims and officers wey shoot #ENDSARS protesters for Surulere don begin undergo trial.

KADUNA STATE

Kaduna state goment for inside statement wey di Special Adviser to di govnor on Media and Communication, Muyiwa Adekeye sign tok say dem don appoint members of di judicial panel of inquiry into acts of police brutality for di state and go inaugurate am for Monday 19th October.

DELTA STATE

Wia dis foto come from, TWITTER

Delta state govnor Dr Ifeanyi Okowa don approve di constitution of 8 man panel wey go shook eye into di complaints of police brutality and extra judicial killings for di state.

For inside statement wey di Secretary to di state goment sign, dem go inaugurate di panel on Monday 19th October.

EKITI STATE

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti state say im don set up di panel of inquiry wey go torchlight and look into inquiry and restitution for victims of SARS related abuses for di state.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, October 14, di Nigeria Govnors Forum meet wit di Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and say each state go set up panel for di compensation of all di victims of police brutality and make sure say dem give compensation to di pipo wey deserve am.

Di govnors pledge dia support to the kontri Inspector General of Police plan to reform police and make am more effective, accountable and transparent.

Dem add say e go fine if di IGP consult di public before dem take any decision. Therefore dem advice am to do meeting wit stakeholders to agree on format wey di reforms go take.

Many state govnors don condemn di police brutality and say dem go treat di issue wit urgency.