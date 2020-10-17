Crocodile Smile VI: Army announce first ever Nigerian cyber warfare exercise - See wetin e dey about

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Nigerian Army don announce say dem go conduct di first ever Cyberwarfare exercise for Africa from 20th October.

Di Acting Director Army Public Relations, Colonel Sagir Musa for inside statement tok say dis go dey part of di annual Crocodile Smile exercise wey di Army go use find, track and counter negative propaganda for social media and across cyber space.

Dis na di first ever Cyberwarfare exercise wey go happun for di history of African Armed Forces.

Di Army tok tok pesin say di exercise go include positive identification method wey dem go take sabi Boko Haram terrorists wey dey run comot from di North East and from oda parts of di kontri.