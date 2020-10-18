End Sars: SWAT police officers go begin training - See who qualify and how di training go be

Nigeria Inspector General of Police, Muhammed Adamu don announce say training for di new Police Unit Special Weapon Tactical Team (SWAT) wey di Nigeria Police Force set up to replace di Special Anti-Robbery Squad go begin training on Monday, 19 October 2020.

Di Force tok-tok pesin, Frank Mba for inside statement wey im release for the agency social media handle, tok how di trainings go take waka and di qualifications of officers wey go dey di unit.

Di IGP bin don give assurance say di new Police Tactical Team go operate wit very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and follow wetin dey for best international policing practices.

He say to achieve dis, dem dey partner wit di International Committee of di Red Cross (ICRC) and other Development Partners for di training of di Tactical Team wey go take place for di Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training School for Ila Oragun, Osun State and di PMF Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

Wetin go be di Qualifications of di SWAT Team

No former SARS operative go be member of di SWAT team.

Officers wey dem go select for training go dey young, smart and get energy.

Di officer no go get less than seven years experience wit clean record - no pending disciplinary mata, no record of violation of human rights or citizens or record say im misuse firearms.

Di officer go get strength to withstand di rigour of SWAT Training and Operations.

Di selected officers go undergo physical fitness test, medical and toxicology screening etc and those dos wey no qualify go dey discharged.

Training wey di SWAT Team go receive

Di ICRC, one independent International human rights and humanitarian support organization wit over 71 years experience in humanitarian services and institutional support and development, go provide resource persons and materials wey go handle di human rights aspect of di training program.

Dem go handle topics wey touch on humanitarian laws, police conduct in conflict situation, human rights standard especially di use of force and firearms, arrest and detention amongst others.

Oda areas of di training program go include:

Modern-day police ethics and values.

Intelligence-led policing.

Operation planning/Tactical decision making processes.

Hostage rescue tactics and operation.

weapon handling.

First aid/basic life saving skills.

Stress/fear management.

Police-citizens relations

Emotional intelligence, etc.

Selected development partners, security experts and pipo wey get many years of experience from di civil society and human rights community go handle di way di training go take be.

Di IGP tell di training coordinators to make sure say dem deliver di Tactical Team on time.

He explain say di immediate establishment of a new Tactical Team na to fill di void wey di dissolution of di defunct SARS create as e dey necessary particularly during di "EMBER Month" wen armed robbery and other violent crimes for di kontri dey always dey very high.

Oga Adamu call for di cooperation of di citizens in di ongoing development drive for a new and reformed Nigeria Police Force.