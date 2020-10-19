NECO exam timetable 2020: Latest update on di Oct/Nov National Examination

National Examinations Council (NECO) don postpone di Paper 1 Computer Studies Practical examination wey suppose hold on Monday 19 October 2020 go Monday 16 November 2020 and e go hold for 10am to 1pm.

Di exam body for inside statement say dem postpone di paper because of di #ENDSARS protest wey dey happun for di kontri.

Head of Information and Public Division, Azeez Sani explain say di NECO delivery truck wey dey carry di examination materials to some states bin begin journey for Friday, 6 October but stuck for City entrance gate for Benin because #ENDSARS protesters block road.

He say dem no get choice dan to postpone in order to maintain di integrity and security of di examination and to make sure everything waka smoothly.

Di council also assure all stakeholders and di general public say di affected examination materials don dey under dia care and e dey intact.

Wetin go happun to di remaining papers?

NECO Head of Information and Public Division, Azeez Sani wey follow BBC Pidgin tok say na only di Monday examination dey affected as dem don make logistic arrangement for di oda papers according to dia date for di timetable.