Sudan khalwas: Undercover for di schools wey dey chain boys

One BBC News Arabic investigation don uncover child abuse and evidence of sexual abuse inside Islamic schools for Sudan.

For 18 months, reporter Fateh Al-Rahman Al-Hamdani film inside 23 schools across di kontri.

Sheikhs or religious men in charge of di schools chain boys as young as five-years-old and beat dem.

Mohamed Nader na one of those wey dem abuse. Dem imprison and torture am for five days, im receive beating wey almost take im life.