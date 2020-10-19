End Sars protest for Benin turn 'violent' as hoodlums hijack demonstration

Wia dis foto come from, Timothy Ojon Wetin we call dis foto, Youths for street for Benin

Tori wey we dey hear from Benin, Edo state, Nigeria na say hoodlums don hijack di End Sars protest for di city.

One local journalist Timothy Ojon tell BBC say no vehicular movement dey as at Monday morning.

"Dem dey collect your bags, money, since Friday evening.

E dey happun for all over Benin But Ring Road na dia e full, dem dey burn tyres dey cook for street, pipo dey get injured." Ojon tok..

Oda pipo don enta social media to chook mouth inside wetin dey happun.

Reports say di hoodlums don dey worry since Friday.

On Friday, at least one pesin die afta jaguda pipo attack protesters foor Ring Road, di heart of Benin City wia di End Sars protesters gada dey do di protest.

Di jaguda boys attack dem wit machetes, injure many of dem.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki never tok about dis latest development, but last week, e condemn di attack dat time come ask Police to do thorough investigation into wetin happen and bring di pipo responsible to justice.

"I extend my condolences to victims of di attacks including di ones wey lose dia lives and di ones wey di thugs injure.

E dey very sad say any pesin fit attack a peaceful assembly of pipo wey dey express genuine concerns over police brutality and intimidation for dia own kontri.