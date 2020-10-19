EndSARS protest: Soro Soke online radio station na Nigeria internet FM radio for EndSARS protest

#EndSARS protesters wey don dey happun for streets across Nigeria for almost two weeks don launch online radio to take di protest to anoda level.

Dem call am "Soro Soke Radio", and dey play music wey gel with di goals di protests dey try achieve.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Soro Soke na Yoruba statement wey mean say make pipo open dia mouth to tok loud.

Di protests wey start to fight against di kasala wey di dissolved Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) don cause still dey gada plenti ginger.

Many Nigerians don enta social media, mostly Twitter to react to di launch of di station.

While some hail di station, odas don dey kwesion di usefulness and di name of di station.

How to listen to "Soro Soke FM"