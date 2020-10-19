Cardi B twitter: Cardi B unite wit Offset, delete her Twitter account

Wia dis foto come from, YouTube Wetin we call dis foto, Cardi B during one video for 2018 wen she defend Offset

Cardi B, inside one sudden Instagram Live update di WAP rapper say she comot fro Twitter social media platform last weekend because she bin dey frustrated by tweets from followers wey dey criticizing her and harassing her husband Offset.

"A whole bunch of 15-year-olds go dey tell me how to live my life like say I be Ariana Grande or something," Cardi tok for her rant, "like I come from Disney or something."

Cardi also complain about comments her fans drop for her about Offset.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

"I love my fans and I dey thankful and I dey grateful for everitin una dey do, but some of una really dey act like say I sleep wit you," Cardi B add.