End SARS protest for Benin Edo State make Obaseki set Judicial Panel of Inquiry

Wia dis foto come from, Obaseki

Edo State goment don establish Judicial Panel of Inquiry to investigate di circumstance wey surround di #EndSARS protests inside Edo State.

Dis dey happun afta di massive protest wey happun for Benin on Monday and oda palava wey follow so tey di state goment put curfew.

Edo State goment earlier declare 24-hour curfew for di state till further notice.

Di curfew go take effect from 4:00pm on Monday October 19, 2020.

Governor Obaseki say dis panel na in response to di cry of Nigerian youths, as part of di demands of di #EndSARS protesters.