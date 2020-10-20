End SARS: Tinubu, APC national leader tell protesters to stop protest

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

APC national leader for Nigeria Bola Tinubu don ask End Sars protesters for di state to stop di protest.

Tinubu dey speak for di first time since protesters enta streets on 7, October, 2020 to ask goment to end di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and police brutality.

For statement e release, Tinubu tell protesters say "You don make your point, goment don make commitment to you, please, please and please, clal off di protest and give goment chance to meet di demands."

Tinubu tok dey come hours afta Lagos state goment ask all pupils/students inside public and private schools to stay at home following di tension wey di End Sars protests don cause for di state.

Edo state goment on Monday also place 24-hour curfew for di state till further notice afta reports say hoodlums hijack di protst for dia, dey harrass, rob and destroy tins for Benin City.

Di hoodlums also attack di prisons for Benin and Oko inside Benin City on Monday morning and free inmates wey dey dia.

See oda tins Tinubu tell di protesters