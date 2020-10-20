End SARS: Tinubu, APC national leader tell protesters to stop protest
APC national leader for Nigeria Bola Tinubu don ask End Sars protesters for di state to stop di protest.
Tinubu dey speak for di first time since protesters enta streets on 7, October, 2020 to ask goment to end di Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and police brutality.
For statement e release, Tinubu tell protesters say "You don make your point, goment don make commitment to you, please, please and please, clal off di protest and give goment chance to meet di demands."
Tinubu tok dey come hours afta Lagos state goment ask all pupils/students inside public and private schools to stay at home following di tension wey di End Sars protests don cause for di state.
Edo state goment on Monday also place 24-hour curfew for di state till further notice afta reports say hoodlums hijack di protst for dia, dey harrass, rob and destroy tins for Benin City.
Di hoodlums also attack di prisons for Benin and Oko inside Benin City on Monday morning and free inmates wey dey dia.
See oda tins Tinubu tell di protesters
- Di way SARS bin dey operate anyhow na something wey bin pose big challenge to di youth and dem don respond positively and courageously to am and dis don lead to fundamental reform of di kontri police system.
- Di protesters must admit say President Buhari administration don act well by not only scrapping SARS but also accepting di five-point demand wey trigger di protests.
- E dey only fair say goment must be given di chance to implement di reforms wey di protesters demand for and dis wan no fit happen instantly.