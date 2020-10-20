Orile police station fire: Hoodlums wey hijack End Sars protest for Lagos attack NPF building

Hoodlums don set fire to police station for Orile area of Lagos state, Nigeria.

E never clear if anybody injure.

Video ontop social media show di station on fire and pipo surround am.

E no clear if anybody police officer dey inside.

Dis one dey come a day afta Lagos state government Lagos state goment ask all pupils/students inside public and private schools to stay at home following di tension wey di End Sars protests don cause for di state.

Edo state goment on Monday also place 24-hour curfew for di state till further notice afta reports say hoodlums hijack di protst for dia, dey harrass, rob and destroy tins for Benin City.

Di hoodlums also attack di prisons for Benin and Oko inside Benin City on Monday morning and free inmates wey dey dia.