Curfew in Lagos state: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declare 24-hour movement restriction

Lagos state govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu don impose 24 hour curfew for all parts of di state starting from 4pm today, 20 October, 2020.

Di govnor wey make dis announcement for Twitter say na because di peaceful End SARS protest wey jaguda pipo don hijack to do evil.

Oga Sanwo-Olu say na only essential workers and first responders go fit waka for road.

He say hoodlums dey hide under di protest to disturb and cause wahala for di state.