Curfew in Lagos state: Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declare 24-hour movement restriction
Lagos state govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu don impose 24 hour curfew for all parts of di state starting from 4pm today, 20 October, 2020.
Di govnor wey make dis announcement for Twitter say na because di peaceful End SARS protest wey jaguda pipo don hijack to do evil.
Oga Sanwo-Olu say na only essential workers and first responders go fit waka for road.
He say hoodlums dey hide under di protest to disturb and cause wahala for di state.
We eye still dey dis tori wey just land and we go bring una more as e dey comot. Make una load di page again to see di full tori.