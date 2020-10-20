Curfew: Nigerian States wey don declare curfew for #EndSARS protests

Some states Governors for Nigeria don declare alias impose curfew wey mean no movement inside states wia #EndSARS protests don cause kasala.

Di reason why state governors impose curfew say na because jaduga pipo alias hoodlums don hijack di [EndSARS] protest to begin cause confusion for dia states.

See Nigerian states wey impose curfew for #EndSARS protest

Lagos state

On Tuesday 20 October, 2020, Lagos State Govnor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu impose 24 hour curfew for all parts of Lagos .starting from 4pm.

But e later come extend di curfew time to start by 9pm for pipo to fit reach dia houses sake of heavy traffic.

Di govnor say na because say jaduga pipo don hijack di peaceful End SARS protest to do evil across Lagos.

Oga Sanwo-Olu say na only essential workers and first responders go fit waka for road.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Jaguda pipo burn down Orile police station for Lagos.

Abia state

Abia state Governor Okezie Ikpeazu also put 24-hour curfew for Aba and Umuahia from 6pm today till further notice.

Di Govnor say dis na to make sure say di life and property of pipo inside di state dey safe.

According to di statement from Commissioner for Information, Abia State, John Okiyi Kalu, some hoodlums wey dem count pass 30 attack police officers on official duty around Azikiwe Road.

Dem kill one of di officers and also carry dia arms and ammunition but dem arrest one of di suspected attackers with gunshot injuries.

Wia dis foto come from, ScREENSHOT Wetin we call dis foto, Prison break happun for two prisons inside Benin city on Monday.

Edo State

On Monday 19 October 2020 Edo state goment declare 24-hour curfew for di state till further notice.

Di curfew take effect from 4:00pm dat day.

Di govnor say di decision become necessary inside wetin im call di face of disturbing incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by jaguda pipo wey disguise as EndSARS protesters.

Dis one dey happun afta some 'hoodlums 'hijack di End Sars protest and begin cause serious tension for di state sotey dem go prison free some inmates.

Wetin we call dis foto, Jos for north central Nigeria hot say jaguda begin attack innocent citizens in di name of EndSARS protests.

Plateau state

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong impose 24-hour curfew inside Jos South and Jos North Local Government Areas with effect from 8:00 pm today Tuesday, October 20, 2020 till further notice.

Di goment tok for statement say for di past few days, di #ENDSARS protests wey begin peacefully don gradually enta bad situation wia hoodlums dey attack and molest innocent citizens wey dey go about dia normal businesses.

Dis development enta anoda level today wen protests lead to di destruction of properties, cars and looting of business premises along di Ahmadu Bello way plus di burning of one place of worship along Gyero Road inside Bukuru. In addition, three deaths na im dem don record.

Ekiti State

Wia dis foto come from, KFayemi

EndsSARS protests wey jaguda pipo don hijack don make Governor Kayode Fayemi order 24hr curfew for Ekiti State.

Di 24-hour curfew go affect all parts of the State starting from 10.00 pm tonight, Tuesday 20 October, 2020.

Di goment of Ekiti State don observed with growing concern how di #ENDSARS protest, wey bin start as a peaceful protest against police brutality by youths in Ekiti State, don dey hijacked by some hoodlums, according to statement dem release on Tuesday evening.

Wetin dey happun for oda parts of Nigeria?

Tori be say anti-riot police unit of di Nigerian Police Force don collect marching order to immediately enta streets sake of violence for di #EndSARS protests.