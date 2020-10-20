EndSARS Protests: Adamu Garba petition Twitter Jack Dorsey $1bn damage for #EndSARS protests

Wia dis foto come from, Adamu Garba/Twitter

One former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba, don drag founder of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, go court sake of accuse say im support di End SARS [#EndSARS] protests across Nigeria.

Tori be say Jack Dorsey bin share di bitcoin donation link of Feminist Coalition, wey be di organisation wey dey raise and distribute funds to protesters wey wan end police brutality.

Garba also don ask di Federal High Court for Abuja to declare di #EndSARS protests for di kontri as illegal.

Garba file di in lawsuit with support of order II Rules 1, 2, 3 of di Fundamental Rights (Enforcement Procedure) Rules, 2009 and Sections 34(1), 35(1) and 41(1) and 43 of Nigeria 1999 Constitution.

Oda pipo wey Garba sue join for di court case include di President of di Federal Republic of Nigeria, di Attorney General of di Federation, di National Security Adviser, di Inspector General of Police, di Director-General of di Department of State Services, di Commandant of di Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and di Nigeria Communications Commission.