End SARS Protest: Feminist Coalition say dem go continue to fight for Nigerian women

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, File foto from 18 October as End SARS protesters hold placard for Trafalgar Square in London

One initiative for Nigeria, Feminist Coalition wey don show strong support for di police brutality protest alias #EndSARS protests say dem go continue to dey support rights of women.

Damilola Odufuwa, wey be one of di women wey start di coalition, say di mission of di organisation na to focus on "women's rights and safety, financial equality for women and legislative power for women".

Feminist Coalition na di brain child of two women, Odufuwa and Odunayo Eweniyi, before dem later ask 12 oda women to join dem for di group wey dem create for July dis year.

"We get vision for Nigeria wia equality for all pipo be reality for our laws and everyday lives. Dis na why we no fit ignore the #EndSARS movement; Na something wey affect every Nigerian of every age and every gender. To support #EndSARS movement na di first project of di coalition," Odufuwa tok.

From di beginning of di protests for di first week of October 2020, di coalition don dey provide di I-no-go-gree pipo wit food, water, up to even medical and lawyer support for some of dem wey police hold sake of di protest. Di coalition use di money wey dem raise from "from well meaning Nigerians, and supporters of di movements both here and internationally".

Di money dem raise pass 34.6 million for Naira and 11,474 for Dollar as at 20 October although di group now don ask pipo not to donate money to dem again as dem don stop fund raising.

Di coalition wey be only four months old don receive plenty support from Nigerians wey dey give dem gbosa for di ogbonge work wey dem don do for protesters. Dem even provide ambulance for pipo wey get injury for protest sake of how Nigerian Police Force take handle dem.

But as many pipo dey give dem pat for back, some pipo also bin dey give dem knock for head and accuse dem say dem dey encourage make pipo disobey goment but di coalition say dis one no be true.

"We don always make am clear say we dey act as a welfare and support unit for protesters. Di job of di goment na to ensure say every civilian fit safely express dia rights, but instead plenty protesters dey experience harassment, assault and death during di protests. We plus many oda groups and individuals step up to fill dis gaps," na wetin Odufuwa tell BBC Pidgin.

Di coalition also don condemn di way Nigerian Army do protesters for Lekki toll gate and for oda parts of Nigeria on Tuesday. Nigeria Army don deny say na dia solders shoot and kill protesters for Lekki on Tuesday but BBC Pidgin tori person wey dey ground confirm say na soldiers wey dey di ground shoot.