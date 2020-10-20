Curfew: EndsSARS protests make Governor Fayemi order 24hr curfew for Ekiti State

Di 24-hour curfew go affect all parts of the State starting from 10.00 pm tonight, Tuesday 20 October, 2020.

Di goment of Ekiti State don observed with growing concern how di #ENDSARS protest, wey bin start as a peaceful protest against police brutality by youths in Ekiti State, don dey hijacked by some hoodlums, according to statement dem release on Tuesday evening.