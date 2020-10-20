Curfew: EndsSARS protests make Governor Fayemi order 24hr curfew for Ekiti State
EndsSARS protests wey jaguda pipo don hijack don make Governor Kayode Fayemi order 24hr curfew for Ekiti State.
Di 24-hour curfew go affect all parts of the State starting from 10.00 pm tonight, Tuesday 20 October, 2020.
Di goment of Ekiti State don observed with growing concern how di #ENDSARS protest, wey bin start as a peaceful protest against police brutality by youths in Ekiti State, don dey hijacked by some hoodlums, according to statement dem release on Tuesday evening.
Dis go make am three states; Lagos, Edo and Ekiti wey don impose 24hr curfew sake of di EndSARS protest palava across Nigeria.
Details later.